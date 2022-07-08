One dead, three injured after bass boat collides with pontoon boat at Sam Rayburn

The deadly wreck happened well off-shore in open water about halfway between Ebenezer Park and the dam on the south end of the lake.

JASPER, Texas — A man was killed and three others were injured Thursday evening when two boats collided on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir north of Jasper.

A bass boat with one person on board collided with a pontoon boat carrying at least four people from one family and possibly more according to Billy Williford of the Jasper County Emergency Corps.

The deadly wreck happened well off-shore in open water abut halfway between Ebenezer Park and the dam on the south end of the lake according Williford.

The volunteer rescue group got the call at about 6:05 p.m.

The bass boat and the pontoon boat were headed straight toward each other just before the wreck and both boats took evasive action but turned in the same direction Williford said.

The bass boat hit the pontoon broadside and went airborne knocking off the boat's control console and throwing the driver into the water he said.

The driver of the pontoon boat had sever cuts and was bleeding a lot when the a boat from the Jasper Emergency Corps arrived Williford told 12News Friday morning.

Family members from the pontoon boat were in the water with the severely injured driver keeping him afloat.

Medics were aboard the Emergency Corps boat and one jumped in the water and the man was placed on a backboard. He was taken back to shore where he was driven by ambulance to an awaiting medical helicopter to be flown to a Beaumont hospital Williford said.

While on the helicopter the injured man's conditioned worsened and he was instead taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.