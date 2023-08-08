Imagine taking the next order and the customer is David Beckham. That's what a Dallas barbecue employee experienced Sunday.

DALLAS — The stars were out for Lionel Messi's appearance at FC Dallas on Sunday night.

And they apparently got a taste of North Texas, too.

Victoria and David Beckham made a surprise trip to Blu's BBQ on Preston Road in Far North Dallas while they were in town for the big game.

Victoria Beckham, who rose to fame as "Posh Spice" in the 90s group Spice Girls, posted about their trip to Blu's, saying it was their first stop upon arrival in Dallas. From the looks of it, the Beckhams stopped at Blu's on their way up to Frisco. David Beckham was wearing the same jacket at Blu's that he wore to the FC Dallas game later that night, when he and Victoria arrived to plenty of fanfare.

And the Beckhams' interaction with the Blu's staff was pretty great.

David Beckham walked up to the order window, apparently catching the staff off guard. The employee at the window, Rahul Bagchi said, "You are David ... David Beckham!"

"Tell me your favorite," Beckham said, asking for a menu recommendation.

"You," Bagchi said, before realizing Beckham was asking for food.

The staff quickly got Beckham some freshly sliced brisket.

"Wow. Oh my god," Bagchi said in the background, as Beckham turned to the camera.

"We just landed in Dallas for the game tonight," Beckham said. "And our first stop is barbecue."

"Blu's barbecue!" Bagchi said, who, literally, was shaking.

Beckham then tried the ribs and had a quick reaction: "Wow."

On Tuesday, Bagchi told WFAA his body was "completely disconnected" from his brain when Beckham showed up.

"I don’t know, I was just trying to keep everything together so that I don’t pass out!" he said.

Bagchi told WFAA he was born and raised in India and played soccer his whole childhood.

Beckham, he said, is one of his all-time idols, who he'd always dreamed of meeting.

"If you dream something very hard then somehow the universe makes it happen for you," he said.

Bagchi's mother is also a soccer fan, he said, and Beckham sent her a video from Bagchi's phone.

"I just met your son, sending lots of love!" Beckham says in the video shared with WFAA.

And as it, turns out the Beckham's visit wasn't just fun; it was good for business too.

"We knew today would be busy," owner Zach Bergenholtz told WFAA Tuesday, as the business sold out before closing time.

"A lot of people kept pulling into the parking lot saying, 'hey is this the restaurant where David Beckham was?"

Watch the full clip, posted to Blu's Facebook:

The Beckhams, who are partial owners of Inter Miami, were among several celebrities who were in Frisco to watch Messi, a global icon and one of the best soccer players of all-time. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was also in attendance.

And Messi put on a show, dazzling with a goal early in the game and then a free kick to send the game to penalty kicks. Messi also converted his penalty kick after free time expired, helping Inter Miami to the win over FC Dallas.