Vicente Manriquez was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault. More charges are expected.

TYLER, Texas — One person is in custody following an hours-long standoff at a local automotive shop.

According to to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 12:30 a.m., Vicente Manriquez, 35, assaulted his wife at the home on Sundown Street near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Following the assault, officials say Manriquez took his two young children to his automotive shop, Manriquez Used Tires, located at 1308 West Gentry Parkway, in Tyler.

A perimeter was set up as the Smith County SWAT team and negotiators made their way to the scene.

Just after 3 a.m., Manriquez came out of the shop along with his children. No other injuries were reported.