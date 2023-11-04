Officials confirmed the substance was cocaine, but do not know if it was laced with anything.

SAN ANTONIO — A Windcrest Police Officer received a dose of NARCAN after being exposed to a drug following a traffic stop.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., a Windcrest officer was given NARCAN after a 'powdery substance' seeped through a car that was being pulled over for an expired registration tag.

As the officer got closer to the vehicle, officials said cocaine seeped through the vehicle resulting in a reaction which caused the officer's "heartbeat to increase rapidly as she almost went unconscious."

EMS then responded and gave the officer NARCAN. Officials confirmed the substance was cocaine, but do not know if it was laced with anything.