Another Texan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots

Vic Williams is facing four charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riots. Earlier this week, another man was also arrested in Katy, Texas.

An Odessa man has been arrested and is facing four charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

According to court documents, Vic Williams has been charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds and two charges of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI was initially alerted about Williams' involvement by several witnesses who shared Facebook posts in which he included videos and photos of the riot.

FBI agents interviewed Williams at his home in Odessa on Feb. 10. During that interview he admitted to flying from Midland to Washington D.C. on Jan. 4 and posting some pictures and videos from the riots on his Facebook. However, he stated that he did not enter the Capitol building.

Williams owns a roasting company and gave the agents two bags of coffee at the end of the interview.

Law enforcement later obtained surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol Police that showed Williams entering the Capitol.

He was arrested on May 20 in Odessa.