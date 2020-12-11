Odessa firefighter charged with murder of fellow firefighter during Colorado camping trip

The Pueblo County sheriff says 30-year-old Michael Mack was shot to death. Evan Gaw, also 30, was arrested and charged.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo — An Odessa Fire Rescue employee is in custody following a shooting in Colorado and the death of another OFR employee.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pueblo County, Colorado deputies responded to the KOA campground Wednesday night after a call came in about shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle with the passenger side door open. Lying on the ground was a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.

Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the 30 year old man who was also from Texas deceased. His identity has not been released by the sheriff's office but the City of Odessa identified him as Michael Mack, a firefighter/EMT with OFR.

Deputies located a second man, identified as Evan Gaw, 30, in a nearby field. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities also recovered a gun from the scene.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Gaw and the victim had rented a camping spot at the campground for the night.

The City of Odessa identified Gaw and Mack as OFR employees and released the following statement: