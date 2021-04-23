Composer creates music out of poems written by a Corpus Christi nun

The world premier of the score will come to life during a concert on May 11 in New York City.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi nun who has written dozens of poems throughout her life is about to hear her words turned into music by a New York composer.

It was at Incarnate Word Convent off Lipes Blvd. where we met Sister Lou Ella Hickman.

"I decided this was the place that God wanted me to be," said Hickman.

She is a member of the Sisters of Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.

The Catholic nun is not only a licensed spiritual director but is also quite the talented writer and poet.

Originally from Brownsville she began writing when she was in the 8th grade but her passion would blossom much later in life.

"However it wasn't until after I entered the convent that I got a lot more serious about it. I was able to send poems off to various magazines and I got published," said Hickman.

She has written dozens of poems throughout the years, many of which were about women in the bible.

Her ultimate goal was to publish her poems in a book, but after speaking with an editor she learned she would need to write many more.

"He called me and said this is great I love it. All you need to write is about 60 more poems and you are good to go," said Hickman.

She did just that and the book titled She: Robed and Wordless was published.

Sister Hickman dedicated the book to her mother who she said was her biggest influence.

"The title is referring to the fact that many of the women in the bible don't speak, even the ones who don't have a speaking part, I wonder what they would have said more," said Hickman.

But then came another surprise in January when she got an email from her publisher informing her that a New York City composer named James Lee III wanted to take her words and turn them into music.

"I still think I'm trying to wrap my mind around it. I think it took me about 6 weeks to figure out this is real this is going to happen," said Hickman.

The composer used five of her poems and about two months later she got the official score in the mail.

Sister Lou Ella Hickman said she has still not yet heard the music.

That's because the world premiere of the score will come to life during a concert on May 11th in New York City.

"There is no other word, whether you are religious or not, basically it's a miracle," said Hickman.

