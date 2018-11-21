DALLAS -- If there is such a thing as God's Country the group of volunteers northwest of Sanger may be the stewards of the land.

"We don't only want to feed bellies but we want to nourish souls as well," said Michael Pirtle, of Vision Ministries, a non-profit food bank that operates out of Denton Bible Church.

The work is dirty and dangerous—cows aren't known for being cooperative.

"I believe that we're called to have good stewardship over them and use good practices," said Kim Clarke, a volunteer rancher.

It may look like any cattle operation you'll see across North Texas, but what makes this special is where the meat is going.

The land is all donated and the work all volunteer. The non-profit has taken donations and made them grow every year. Just last year they were able to donate 10,000 pounds of meat.

Denton Bible Church is behind the one-of-a kind food drive.

Kim Clarke is one of the many volunteers who was there when the effort started with just two heifers. Today, six years later, they oversee more than 50 animals.

"So far it just keeps working out," Clark said. "And the hay keeps showing up, and there's no planning on our part we believe that the Lord has blessed us in everything that we're doing."

The cattle ministry couldn't work if it wasn't for the time donated by professional ranchers. Ranchers like Mike Kader.

"We've been blessed that we've been able to make a living in the cattle industry, and that kind goes hand in hand with that," Kader said.

It's men and women using their God given abilities to keep this cattle ministry moving.

