No one in the Miller Grove community was hurt as a result of Friday night's storms, but multiple homes were heavily damaged.

TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove.

An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.

Nick Bailey, director of Hopkins County Emergency Management, said no one in the county died and no one was hurt as a result of the storms. But several homes were badly damaged, like the one seen in the video above.

Meanwhile, dozens of vehicle accidents were reported Friday night in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and thousands in the region were without power for some time. The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those affected by the storms.

