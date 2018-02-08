FORT WORTH, Texas — A gymnastics coach well-known throughout North Texas has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted three different girls.

Skip Crawley, 51, was arrested late Wednesday in Indianapolis. He faces one count of continuous sex abuse of young children, and two aggravated charges of sexual assault of a child in Fort Worth.

He's a former coach at Sokol Gymnastics in Fort Worth. The allegations stem from his tenure there earlier this year, which ended when he was suspended this spring.

The mother of one of Crawley’s 8-year-old accusers told WFAA this week she was “disgusted” by what has unfolded.

“The thing was, he was a great coach," she said. "And he used that. He’s a very sick man.”

WFAA is not naming the woman to protect the identity of her young daughter. The three girls that have come forward are between the ages of 8 to 13, she said.

The mother provided documentation, including photos of Crawley and the competitive gymnastics team at Sokol. He coached there for roughly a year, she said.

An attorney for the gymnastics center, Russell Prince, told WFAA that the gym immediately acted when the allegations first surfaced a few months ago.

“We want a full accounting," he said. "We believe the facts will show there is more to the story."

Crawley is a former assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma, and well-known in gymnastics circles in North Texas. In 2016, he was inducted into the Birdville Independent School District Hall of Fame. According to a post shared on the district's Facebook page, he was the "most decorated male gymnast that Richland High or BISD produced."

USA Gymnastics, the body that oversees gymnastics nationally, said in a statement that Crawley has been suspended since May:

“The U.S. Center for SafeSport has the exclusive authority to handle sexual misconduct matters for the entire U.S. Olympic movement (including gymnastics). The membership of Skip "Skipper" Crawley was suspended at the direction of the U.S. Center for SafeSport.”

Fort Worth police say Officers of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information that Crawley was at a residence in Indianapolis. They apprehended him without incident and he's awaiting extradition back to North Texas.

