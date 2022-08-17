North Texas woman facing murder charge for husband's drowning death

Dora Alvarez Maldonado initially told police an unknown male drowned her husband in a creek, but she later confessed it was her, Denton police say.

DENTON, Texas — A North Texas woman is accused of killing her husband by drowning him in a creek in Denton, police said Wednesday.

Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, faces a murder charge in the case, according to a news release from police.

Officers had responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a drowning in the 1700 block of Spencer Road. A 911 caller had reported seeing a woman holding a man in a creek between Spencer and Shady Oaks Drive.

When officers arrived, Maldonado told them that an "unknown male" was involved in her husband's drowning, police said.

Maldonado "later told detectives that this male did not exist, and she had drowned her husband," the news release said.

Maldonado was arrested and taken to the Denton city jail. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Her husband's name has not been released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release his name.