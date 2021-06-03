No license? No problem. Texans can fish for free this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texans do not need a fishing license to get out on the water and catch some fish on Saturday, June 5, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced.
Anyone in the state can fish recreationally for free, without a license for the one day only.
For future fishing trips, you can buy a fishing license online at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.
You can also find places to fish all across Texas by clicking here.
