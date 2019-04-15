FORT WORTH, Texas — You would never know by the way 7-year-old Eve Fruge zooms around that the first-grader has ever felt held back by a playground.

"It's really hard for me just because I have disabilities from my little arm and my little foot, so it's really hard for me to climb ladders," she explained to WFAA Monday.

But Eve should never have to feel that way again.

Monday afternoon, the ribbon was cut and the gates were opened to the brand-new "Dream Park" on the banks of the Trinity River.

It's a playground designed for children of all abilities and ages, accommodating to wheelchairs, walkers and so much more.

"We really wanted it whimsical, colorful, bright and fun," said Rachael Churchill, who helped found the park.

Churchill says she got the idea for Dream Park when she visited a similar one in Wisconsin.

"We pulled up and the sign said 'Possibility Playground,' and it talked about how it was an inclusive playground designed for children of all abilities, and I thought that was just so great. I just loved the concept," Churchill said.

So she and others raised $3 million to build one in Fort Worth. No taxpayer money was spent, Churchill said, and the park replaced an older playground in the Fort Worth parks system.

Ramps, adaptive seating and a soft "pour-in-place" surface allow access for everyone at every turn.

"It's not a special needs park. It's not a park for disabilities," said Eve's mother Katie Fruge, whose youngest daughter uses a wheelchair. "It's a park where all of our kids can go. We can all have a play-date and everybody can play."

"It warms my heart because now we are really celebrating our diversity," Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price said.

It's a playground that everyone is able to enjoy.