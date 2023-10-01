Buc-ee's prepares to open new Texas location before expansion to Colorado, Missouri

It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later in 2023.

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's is doubling down on its commitment to Texas one last time before its 2023 expansion begins.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the newest travel center will open in Hillsboro, which is about an hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later.

"Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we've ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus," Buc-ee's Real Estate Director Stan Beard said. "The City of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come."

In November 2022, Beard said the chain wanted to deepen its Lone Star roots after announcing it will build its largest service center yet in Luling. The location will replace the current Buc-ee's along I-10 and open in 2024.

"Beaver and Don's pioneering concept of the Buc-ee's family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago," said Beard. "As we continue to share the Buc-ee's experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee's ever, in Luling."