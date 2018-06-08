NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department took to Facebook Saturday to alleviate any concerns over social media posts that appeared to show an alligator floating in the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers.

In the post, the department says they investigated several gator-filled posts that were spread throughout social media before determining that the photos and videos were an "unintentional hoax."

According to NBPD, a remote-controlled alligator head was used to create photos and videos, that were then posted on Facebook and other media sites.

The department did acknowledge that while the hoax was apparently unintentional, police do recognize that the viral media may have "caused some alarm" for New Braunfels residents. They hoped that by alerting people to the hoax, they could "ease any fears" caused by the viral posts.

© 2018 KENS