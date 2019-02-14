HOUSTON — When Houston's own Travis Scott took the stage at Toyota Center Wednesday night, his show was all about Astroworld: the former amusement park, as well as his Grammy-nominated album. His set even included a roller coaster on which the rapper performed some of his songs.

Fans expected all that, but got a big surprise when Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took the stage.

"Because of him, we will bring another amusement theme park back to the city," Turner told the crowd, which erupted in cheers.

Twitter went wild with fans celebrating the announcement.

The mayor followed that up by giving Scott the key to the city of Houston.

:"This city loves you," said Turner.

After the show, the mayor tweeted, calling the show "truly lit" and the experience "surreal."