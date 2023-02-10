Investigators said Larry Thompson shot and killed his daughters, Heaven and Neveah, during a hostage standoff in Frost, Texas in Navarro County.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a man and his twin daughters following a hostage situation Thursday.

Police were called about a welfare concern in the 18000 block of NW 3360 in Frost, Texas in the Brushie Prairie community.

The caller, according to police, said she had a disagreement with her husband earlier that morning and had left with her children to another location for the night. She also said her husband and his twin 12-year-old daughters, who the family identified as Heaven and Nevaeh Sadler, stayed at home.

Police said the caller returned hours later, and when she entered the residence, thought she heard a single gunshot and immediately left and called the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived at the home, police said they learned the suspect, Larry Thompson, had arrived with a handgun and made statements of potential violence toward his family and police if anyone tried to take his children.

Deputies had confirmed the suspect's mother had just been inside speaking with Thompson and the children. Police said that within minutes of her leaving the residence, they heard two gunshots from inside.

Police immediately deemed the incident a hostage situation and deployed SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Unit and medical personnel, police said.

After numerous attempts to contact anyone inside the residence by phone, police said the SWAT team made entry with a tactical robot and found the bodies of Thompson and the twin girls inside.

