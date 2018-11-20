HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) The search for a missing DFW-area teenager has gone national.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has joined the effort to find 16-year-old Makinzy Sparks of Hurst, Texas who has been missing for several days.

Hurst Police have been on the case since last Thursday morning, November 15.

That’s when Makinzy Sparks’s family found a note saying she was leaving.

“It’s killing me not to know who she’s with,” said Makinzy’s mother Jennifer Avery. “Who wants to think that? I don’t want to think that. No mother wants to think that about her child.”

It’s been five sleepless nights for Jennifer Avery since her daughter Makinzy left.

Her family printed flyers and have been plastering them any where they can.

The last time Makinzy’s mother saw her was Wednesday night.

“She told me she was going to take her make up off and she was going to go to bed, and I said, ‘Okay, I love you. Good night.’ She said ‘I love you’ and that was it.

At 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Avery found the good-bye note that’s now been turned over to police.

“That she was leaving. That she felt she could be an adult. And then we found out that she had been talking to men online late at night and we don’t know who those men are,” said Avery.

Makinzy doesn’t have a cell phone.

Her mother says she took it away from her months ago when she discovered she was talking to older men online.

They believe Makinzy was using the family’s computers to communicate with men.

Some files now deleted from the laptop.

Her mother says there’s a possibility her daughter might be in the Austin area.

No matter where she is, she has this message for her.

“It’s not the end of the world as long as she comes home. The end of the world is if she doesn’t come back,” said Avery.

Avery says she asked police if they could issue an Amber Alert.

She said was told Makinzy didn’t qualify since she left on her own.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Hurst Police at 1-817-788-7146 or call 911.

