Ken Paxton associate Nate Paul remains jailed on federal charges

The attorney for the Austin developer told Dallas Morning News he believes the FBI is trying to "flip Nate Paul" to testify against the attorney general.

HOUSTON — An Austin developer, who’s a central figure in the impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, remains behind bars Friday morning.

His name is Nate Paul, and while folks may not know much about him yet, that’s about to change. He was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to Dan Cogdell and Tony Buzbeee, the Houston-based attorneys representing the attorney general in his impeachment trial.

They haven't responded yet, but one of them did speak to the Dallas Morning News overnight.

Cogdell told the paper he believes the FBI is trying to "flip Nate Paul" to testify against the attorney general.

The FBI first began investigating the real estate developer years ago. Paxton's deputies blew the whistle on their boss, accusing Paul of bribing the attorney general to help with his legal troubles.

Now, Paxton’s dealings with Paul are considered a major focal point behind his impeachment.

It's unclear who Paul’s defense attorney is. He is being held at the Travis County Jail on federal charges, but those charges have not been revealed.