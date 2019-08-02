HOUSTON — From the "King of Country" to our very own "Queen Bey," music is so “deep in the heart of Texas" that we’ve even got our own genre: Texas Country.

With iconic names like Willie Nelson, ZZ Top and Selena, "God blessed Texas" with some pretty serious singers.

Based on concert ticket sales by Vivid Seats, the most popular artist in Texas is, no surprise, Beyonce. While she “runs the world," the Houston native will always have roots in her home state.

And the one musician that Texas listens to the most over any other state is the country singer who hails from Huntsville, Cody Johnson.

And after giving them all your lovin', all your hugs and kisses, too, Houston legend ZZ Top is named the most famous band from the Lone Star State.

While Texas itself has been inspiration for hundreds of hit songs, one stands out most: Waylon Jennings' love song for Luckenbach, Texas, had more than 17 million plays just on Spotify as of last year.