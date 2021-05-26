Police found the three bodies after a man noticed the unconscious injured woman inside a car in the parking lot.

Arlington police are investigating a shooting scene after three people were found dead inside an apartment and a fourth person was found injured in the parking lot, officials said.

Officers said they responded to a call about a "violent situation" around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Windsprint Way. A man called police after he noticed that a car parked near his vehicle had glass damage to the passenger window, officials said.

Authorities said as the man looked into the vehicle, he saw an unconscious woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery, police said. Her name has still not been released.

This prompted Arlington police officers to check the license plate of the vehicle where the woman was found shot, which led them to an address to a nearby apartment in the same complex, officials said.

As police officers approached the apartment unit, they noticed the front door was partially opened and said it appeared as if someone had forced their way in. This is when officers entered the unit to check inside and found a man, woman, and the woman's teenage son dead, authorities said.

Police at the scene told WFAA that it appeared that the man went into the apartment and killed the woman and her son. The family told WFAA they believe the man may have been in a relationship with the woman.

Authorities said they found two guns inside the apartment near the man and the woman. Investigators later confirmed the man to be the suspect.

Since, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 36-year-old Christopher Baker of Fort Worth. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Chasity Williams. Police said the teen killed, Damajay Joseph, was a 15-year-old student at Mansfield High School

Arlington police said they had responded to the apartment twice in April for reports of domestic disturbances. They are still processing the scene to determine who discharged the guns in Wednesday's shooting.

Investigators said they didn't receive any calls about residents hearing gunshots overnight, however, they haven't ruled out the possibility that the shooting may have occurred earlier than when the man called after finding the woman shot in the car.

Arlington police said they will release more information about those involved in Wednesday's incident at a later time.