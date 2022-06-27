At least 40 dead after being found in tractor-trailer in San Antonio, sources say

This is a developing story.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in southwest San Antonio, multiple sources confirmed to our sister station in San Antonio, KENS 5.

The scene, which is still active, started to unfold in the area of Quintana Road and Cassin Drive around 6 p.m. It's about a three-hour drive from Houston.

A heavy law enforcement presence, including about 20 emergency vehicles, was seen surrounding the 18-wheeler.

Just arrived here on scene at Quintana & Cassin. Heavy law enforcement presence surrounding an 18-wheeler. This is SAFD Incident Command post arriving. I’m on one side and @MattCHouston is on the other side. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/xDhNVeVTaq — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) June 28, 2022