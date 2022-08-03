'He's the toughest little Cowboy in Texas!' | Missing 5-year-old boy's grandmother reacts to him being found

After spending some time in an ambulance, Cameron ("Curly") Crumrine was flown away from the scene around 12:15 p.m. to get medical treatment in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The search for a 5-year-old boy who went missing from his Bandera County home around 6:30 p.m. Monday came to a happy ending Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. Cameron ("Curly") Crumrine had been last seen in the 500 block of Sharon Drive, five miles north of Bandera.

After spending some time in an ambulance, Cameron was flown away from the scene around 12:15 p.m. to get medical treatment. He's getting oxygen and fluids through an IV, his grandmother said.

"He's ok!" Carrie Crumrine, his grandmother shouted from the scene. "He's the toughest little Cowboy in Texas!"

Carrie spoke with reporters, along with Lindsey (Cameron's mother), after Cameron took off to the medical center in San Antonio. She said he was "soaking wet" after spending the night outside, but was ok.

"He was found by the helicopter," Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts said. "He was in fair condition. He was a little dehydrated and little hypothermia, but he's ok."

Sheriff Butts thanked the hundreds of people who showed up to help with the search and said he would not have been found if not for all the volunteers.

Cameron is known to go between two of his family's houses on their rural property, which spans about 20-30 acres. Horses were brought in and a huge show of community support could be seen and felt with plenty of snacks and water on hand for those helping.

Carrie Crumrine told KENS 5 he was with his dog when he was last seen. The dog showed up later without Cameron, she said.

Multiple agencies including the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

SAPD sent their chopper out Monday night and dogs were used as well.