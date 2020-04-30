x
Movie theaters in Texas can reopen on Friday. They aren't.

Several large movie theater chains, including those in Houston, have confirmed they will not reopen right away.

(HOUSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL) — Movie theater chains are not planning to reopen Texas locations on Friday, May 1, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan that allows them to do so. 

Plano, Texas-based Cinemark Theaters said in an investor call on April 15 that it is not planning to open its theaters back up until early July and will not really “ramp up” until mid-July. 

Cinemark told the entertainment website Deadline that the company is still following that timeline. 

Other theaters also not planning up right away on May 1 include:

  • AMC Theaters
  • Studio Movie Grill
  • Cinépolis USA
  • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
  • Flix Brewhouse

