Motorcyclist killed in Fort Worth road rage shooting stopped traffic, pointed gun at SUV driver, police say

The driver of the SUV told police he shot the motorcyclist after the motorcyclist aimed a gun at the SUV driver, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Friday, June 25, 2021.

Fort Worth police said Tuesday that the motorcyclist involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 35 last Friday died in the hospital after being shot by the driver of an SUV in a confrontation. Police said the confrontation happened after a near collision on the freeway.

The motorcyclist was driving in between lanes of traffic on the center white line of the highway, police said, when the SUV driver tried to change lanes without seeing the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist then parked in the road stopping traffic, got off his bike and walked toward the SUV driver with his gun drawn, officials said.

The driver of the SUV told police he shot the motorcyclist after the motorcyclist kept his weapon aimed at the vehicle even after the SUV driver told him that he had kids in the car. Instead, the motorcyclist walked toward the SUV with his gun pointed at the driver.

The SUV driver then got his own gun and shot the motorcyclist multiple times, telling officers he feared for his safety and that of his passengers, police said.

Fort Worth police said officers found the gun at the scene that the motorcyclist had at the time of the shooting. They said they have also interviewed multiple witnesses from the shooting.

The SUV driver has been cooperating with police and has not been arrested, officials said.