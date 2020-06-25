Mother of Gregory Morales pushing for change in deserter status of her son

Gregory Morales' remains were found in Killeen on June 19.

TEXAS, USA — It has been five days since Gregory Morales' remains were found in a shallow grave in Killeen, according to his brother.

It has been about 10 months since he disappeared from Fort Hood. After going missing, he was listed as AWOL. Later on, he was labeled as a deserter. According to the Army's list, it appears he is still listed as one.

That is something his mother, Kim Wedel is looking to change.

"My issue is he's a soldier. He died a soldier and he deserves to be treated like one. Not just thrown away and forgotten," Wedel said.

Wedel said she is trying to figure out funeral arrangements. She said she got a call from Fort Hood that said Gregory was still in Dallas and would be transferred back to Temple.

"Since he was considered non-military at this point that we would have to make arrangements to pick him up or whatever we needed to do to transport him up here," Wedel said.

She said she reached out to her casualty officer out of Fort Sill. According to Wedel, she was told they were planning to clear Gregory's name. Then she got a call back that clarified that until the autopsy results came back showing Gregory had been dead for ten months, they were going to put his date of death as last Friday.

"So, basically he is still deserter status," Wedel said.

Kim confirmed because of his deserter status, costs to get his body back and funeral costs are all on the family.

Kim said they have been on the phone all day with Senator Inhofe from Oklahoma and other officials.

"I think we have something on the move to get it fixed to get it done. I just, I don't know how long it's going to take and I honestly if he has been gone 10 months already I don't want him to sit in Temple for several more weeks waiting for somebody to sign a paper," Wedel said.

Wedel said they can figure out how to get Gregory back if that is what they have to do, but until he's back, Wedel said she cannot fully get closure.

A Fort Hood official said his status is not a Fort Hood decision. It is up to the Human Resources Command at the Army level.

6 News left a voicemail and sent an email to the public affairs offices with the HRC. This article will be updated when we hear back.