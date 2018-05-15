A mother is demanding safety change after her son drowned in the Comal River.

She's pleading that parents join her effort as the heat turns up and families flock to the river for a cool dip, so they don't experience the painful loss of a loved one.

"Do you know how horrible that feels?" Josefina Barrios asked.

Behind Barrios' dark shades, tears welled up, spilling as she remembered her 36-year-old son James Flores, a man she described as loving.

Flores died on May 6, at the Comal River after he fell from his tube, just a couple hundred yards away from the exit, according to police.

“I would hate for any mother to go through this,” Barrios said.

She wants the city of New Braunfels to implement more safety rules on the river and enforce the use of life jackets.

According to New Braunfels Police, two people drowned in the Comal River last year. Flores is the first to drown at the river this year.

“How many more deaths are we going to have before you are going to realize you have a death trap there and you not doing anything about it," Barrios said. "Let's protest.” She’s asking parents to take a stand to promote safety and a change.

According to the New Braunfels City website, life jackets are not required but they do advise people to bring them.

"I'm broken, I'm broken," Barrios said. “I'm missing a part of my team… and he was my first born, he was my gift," Barrios said.

Barrios says she won’t let her son be forgotten and she will use his death to promote a change and keep other families from experiencing her pain.

