Mother believed to have taken daughter after the child was ordered into state custody, officials say

State authorities are searching for 3-year-old Elly'Anna Garcia and believe the girl is with her mother, Christina Kaput.

HOUSTON — State authorities are searching for a 3-year-old girl who they believe is with her mother.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Christina Kaput took Elly'Anna Garcia after the girl was ordered into state custody by a judge in Randall County on Monday.

They were last seen in Plainview and DFPS officials said they believe they're heading to Houston or the Dallas area.