2 Houston homes among Texas' 10 most expensive on HAR.com in May 2023

Home prices ranged from just over $11 million to $60 million.

HOUSTON — Two Houston homes are among the 10 most expensive in Texas listed on HAR.com in May.

The two Houston homes came in at No. 8 and No. 9 on the list.

2445 Pine Valley Court is listed for $12,500,000. It's an 8,900-square-foot River Oaks property that was built in 2022. It has 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms and 4 half-baths.