2 Houston homes among Texas' 10 most expensive on HAR.com in May 2023

HOUSTON — Two Houston homes are among the 10 most expensive in Texas listed on HAR.com in May.
The most expensive Texas home listed on the market was in Dallas. It's more than 27,000 square feet and was listed for $60 million. Click here for more photos of the 15-acre property.
The two Houston homes came in at No. 8 and No. 9 on the list.
2445 Pine Valley Court is listed for $12,500,000. It's an 8,900-square-foot River Oaks property that was built in 2022. It has 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms and 4 half-baths.
1 Longfellow Lane is listed for $11,800,000. It's a 9,863-square-foot Museum District property that sits on a 2.05-acre lot. The house was built in 1926 and has 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half-baths.