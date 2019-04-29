HOUSTON — Come September, you just might get two more hours buy alcohol on Sundays.

The Texas House just passed part of a bill that would allow gas stations and grocery stores to sell beer and wine before noon.

And they're not the only ones.

It’s a colorful concoction of frozen goodness. Rhodeshia Hopkins is in the process of opening her fourth Daiquiri Explosion in Texas, serving up tasty drinks that you can take to go.

“So you can either sit here, or sit with your friends, play games or you can take it with you," Hopkins said.

The sticker on top makes it a closed container, which also makes it legal to walk out the door.

“Especially game time, we’re busy. So Sunday’s get busy for us when the game is on," Hopkins said.

She’s got a prime spot within walking distance of NRG Stadium, but she’s not able to open before noon on Sundays, even if it’s gameday.

So no matter what happens with the Texans, it’s a loss for her.

“If the game starts at noon, we miss all of the customers, because the parking lot is already full, the stadium is already full," Hopkins said.

But the Texas law that’s kept her closed could be loosening up, itself.

“This is about convenience, not about consumption," Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, said.

Speaking to us from The Capitol, Rep. Springer tells us he thinks current law is outdated.

“Restaurants get to serve at 10 a.m., as well as country clubs, and we said, if you can have a mimosa at a country club, why can't you be able to buy some beers to take to a tailgate game?" Springer said.

So he’s put forth an amendment that would give two extra hours for beer and wine sales on Sundays, starting at 10 a.m. instead of noon.

For Rhodeshia, that would be huge.

“If they make the bill to where we can sell earlier, then that would be better for us and the customers too so they can have a place to come and chill out," Hopkins said.

The amendment has already passed the house and next heads to the Senate. Rep. Springer is pretty confident it will pass.

And if it’s not stopped by the governor, it will go into effect Sept. 1, 2019.

