More than 80 illegal immigrants were found inside a tractor-trailer in the Rio Grande Valley late Tuesday night.

Police in Raymondville, Texas, say they were discovered after a traffic stop on Expressway 77. State troopers found the immigrants in the truck, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Willacy County EMS says many of them are being treated for dehydration.

Last year, 10 immigrants died in San Antonio while being smuggled in a hot 18-wheeler in a Walmart parking lot.

The driver of the truck, James Bradley, Jr., pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

