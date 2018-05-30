A San Antonio mother is furious over what she says is a disturbing display at an exhibit that her five-year-old daughter saw. There’s a photograph of a mural with the words ‘Rape Trump’ on it. It’s part of an exhibit at the Mexican Cultural Institute.

It is because of her complaint, that there’s now a sign that greets visitors before they enter the "El Cerco" exhibit. It warns them they may find some things offensive.

Last week, Jennifer Weaver and her daughter visited the museum. They went up to second floor and saw the exhibit.

“We are walking around and she is reading the little cards, and it was mainly pictures of the border, and she was kind of learning about that,” she said.

However, when they got to the end, they were greeted with a photograph, a picture of what used to be a mural on the border with the words: ‘Rape Trump.'

“I just wouldn't believe something like that would be there especially because I saw kids coming out,” she said. "So I assumed it was for kids.”

According to the artist, the photographic exhibit is journey through the series of barriers that make up the border fence. Weaver messaged the institute, and an employee wrote back in-part saying they're sorry she feels that way and that they believe it's important to open up these kinds of dialogues with children.

“It has nothing to do with politics at all,” she said. "It is just the phrase. It shouldn't have been said about anyone, anyone at all. Whether it is the president or not. It could have been about Hillary Clinton. I wouldn't have cared. It is just children shouldn't see that."

Weaver is a photographer, and said she understands the expression of art.

“If it was an adult-only exhibit, I wouldn't have said anything about it.” she said. “I would have just seen it and said 'I don't agree with it' and walk away. But since it is being shown to children, I think that's what really hurts me."

The exhibit has been up since March and will be taken down on Monday, which was part of the schedule. The staff here says they always welcome feedback from the public.

KENS 5 reached out for an official comment from the ambassador who oversees the institute and she wasn't available on Tuesday for comment.

