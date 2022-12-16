Texas mom has hands and feet amputated after giving birth

The Pacheco family welcomed home their newest girl in October. Days later, Krystina got an infection that nearly took her life.

PLEASANTON, Texas — A Texas couple is going through an unimaginable roller coaster of emotions after the birth of their daughter in October.

It started after the girl's mother was thrown into a fight for her life days after giving birth.

Jacob and Krystina Pacheco welcomed their daughter in October. Days later, Krystina got an infection that nearly took her life.

"Things just started declining," Jacob told KSAT 12 in San Antonio. Her organ started to go into failure. It ended up being toxic shock syndrome, which is rare."

Krystina was placed on life support while doctors scrambled to save her and figure out what was going on. Ultimately, she lost some of her limbs.

"She had to have amputations of her hands and feet," Jacob said. "Both hands. Both feet. And it was pretty hard."

With the love and support from family and friends, Krystina was able to fight off the infection. She's had several procedures since and her recovery, which will include prosthetics, will take her months. But her resiliency to live is unmatched.

"She knows she wants to get home to her babies," Jacob said. "She misses them so much...but she's so strong. She's keeping positive just because she wants to get home to her family."

The community in Pleasanton has rallied behind the Pacheco family to help in any way possible.