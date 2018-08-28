AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin police found the body of a woman who was last seen walking on North Capital of Texas Highway last Monday after encountering car trouble with her fiance.

Authorities said detectives and search-and-rescue K-9s found Angela L. Morris, 47, deceased in the woods behind a business complex near West Courtyard Drive and North Capital of Texas highway just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

In a press conference Monday evening, police said her fiance reported that she had a medical condition that made her susceptible to heat conditions. Police also obtained video surveillance that showed Morris entering a business in the area and exiting from the rear toward the greenbelt for unknown reasons. According to police, foul play is not currently believed to be a factor in her death.

KVUE spoke to Morris's fiance, Andi Davies, on Aug. 23, when he hadn't heard from her for three days.

Davis says the two were driving along 360 on their way to an appointment on Aug. 20 when their tire blew. The couple pulled over on Lakewood Drive, replaced it and got back on the road. Then, when the spare also went out near Courtyard Drive, she realized she'd left the lug nut key behind. Police reported that key may have been dropped in a storm drain.

“Angela said 'I'm just going to make my way there since it's not that far,'” said Davies.

Davies, who has a prosthetic leg, stayed in the car. But, when she didn't return after four hours, he got concerned. Police said that after about six hours, he called 911. He stated she did not have her cell phone on her at the time.

“Where is she? That's all I kept … I kept looking out the window looking for her to walk up that hill and that's all I was thinking, 'Where are you,'” said Davies.

She didn't come back, prompting him to call police. The two had been together for nine years and were planning to get married.

“She's just kind,” said Davies. “She'll doing anything for everybody."

Then, the unthinkable happened on Monday.

“Just a nightmare, an absolute nightmare,” said Davies.

Davies said the only things she was carrying were two bank cards and her ID. He also said she had third-degree burns on her left arm.

RELATED | APD seeking missing woman last seen on 360 Loop after car trouble

Austin police said homicide detectives and the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating Morris' death. They're also sorting through tips that were sent into the police department about her disappearance.

Police said that once Davies' called 911 on Aug. 20, police spent about 15 minutes in the area attempting to locate her. Officials then put together a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) report describing Morris and the circumstances of her disappearance. The following morning, an investigative unit began to work the case. By Aug. 22, police said Morris' brother was contacted for additional information and the BOLO report was released to the press. On Aug. 24, a police sergeant updated the missing person's unit, who interviewed Davies, went with him to the scene and to his residence. An APD helicopter was then launched to search the area. Morris was finally located during a search-and-rescue operation on Aug. 26.

Manley said they are now looking into their own policies and procedures.

“In the aftermath of a tragic incident, we can do no less. We have to look at what happened to her and if there are opportunities to improve our policies and our procedures and to ensure that we did in fact stay consistent with them," said Chief Manley.

While the autopsy has been completed, police said toxicology and forensics reports are still pending.

A family spokesperson released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“On behalf of Andi Davies, Angela's fiance', and the Morris family, we'd like to thank the Austin Police Department and supportive community who helped raise awareness of Angela's disappearance. The family is heartbroken and respectfully requests privacy to mourn during this incredibly difficult time.”

