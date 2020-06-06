Police searching for missing 80-year-old from East Texas

Joe McMillian was last seen May 21 in Carthage.

Police are searching for an 80-year-old man missing from Panola County.

Joe McMillian was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of FM 1970 in Carthage. He’s bee missing since May 21.

McMillian is a black man around 5-feet 11-inches, 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

He has a 2004 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate number DMK2975.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.