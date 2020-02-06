x
Body of 2-year-old at center of Amber Alert believed to be found

The toddler went missing from Cameron Park in Waco Monday afternoon.
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said they believe they have found the body of a missing two-year-old at the center of a statewide Amber Alert. Frankie Gonzalez was last seen Monday afternoon at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Drive under the bridge. A Waco PD spokesman said search crews found the body of a small child early this morning in the area of 26th and Alice streets. At this time, investigators did not say if there was a suspect in the case. 

Several law enforcement agencies were out at 8 this morning to resume the two-day search. On Monday, crews scoured the area trying to find the boy. The Waco Fire Department had rescue boats near the river, The McLennan County Sherriff's Office sent out a helicopter, and Waco PD used a drone for the search.

The Amber Alert was issued for the toddler Monday night by the Texas Amber Alert Network. The body will be sent for an official autopsy. 