Group of Republican governors continues busing migrants to sanctuary cities in other states

Since this spring, Abbott and Arizona's Republican governor, Doug Ducey, have bused more than 11,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City.

HOUSTON — California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the interstate transportation of migrants.

It comes the same day Texas bused migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C. and the day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis paid for migrants to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

According to NPR, some of the people flown to Massachusetts were told they were being taken to Boston, which is nearly three hours away from their actual destination.

“Every community in America should be sharing the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states," DeSantis said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott agrees with DeSantis' sentiment.

“Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and border czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border," Abbott said.

“The motivation isn’t to help these folks. The motivation is to score political points," argued University of Houston immigration law professor Daniel Morales.

Now, some Houstonians are heading to the Northeast to help.

The head of a nonprofit in Houston that helped process more than 30,000 Haitian migrants a year ago is heading to New York to help their city with these new arrivals.

“We will help them to reconnect with family, to the final destination," said NACC Disaster Services Senior Director Osvaldo Campany.

Capmany says NACC’s Houston facility can handle up to 1,500 migrants.