'We couldn't carry this alone': Melissa Lucio's family relying on faith as they wait for decision

A bishop in Harlingen is holding a prayer vigil tonight for the mother of 11 who is scheduled to be executed by Texas next on April 27.

HARLINGEN, Texas — Melissa Lucio is scheduled to be executed in the Texas death chamber next Wednesday unless Gov. Greg Abbott or the Cameron County prosecutor intervenes.

Family members in her hometown of Harlingen are relying on their faith to carry them through these agonizing next few days.

"It’s a day of prayer."

State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. led a rosary Friday afternoon Inside the home of Melissa's 77-year-old mother, who's been active in the fight to save her.

A Catholic bishop is holding a prayer vigil tonight.

"We’re so grateful," said Sonya Alvarez, Melissa's sister. "We couldn’t carry this alone."

Sonya and the rest of the family are holding on to hope that Melissa will be spared.

"I have the faith that our sister is going to come home," Sonya told KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa.

Family members have been making the long, eight-hour drive to the Gatesville prison for four-hour visits with Melissa every day this week. Next week, they'll get eight-hour visits as the execution date creeps closer.

Lucio’s legal team said issues with her 2008 murder trial for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah are enough to raise doubts.

That's why nearly 100 state lawmakers from both political parties want the execution stopped, at least until the case can be re-investigated.

Melissa has insisted from the beginning that Mariah fell down the stairs and she did nothing to cause her death.

Her case has drawna worldwide attention.

Rachelle Zola traveled from Chicago to the tip of Texas for the prayer vigil.

"For me it’s like, I need to show up; so here I am," Zola said.

After watching a documentary about the case, she believes that Melissa was coerced into confessing that she may have bitten Mariah. She had been questioned for hours the night of the toddler's death and was pregnant with twins.

Supporters submitted a petition with more than 300,000 signatures asking the Cameron County DA to pull Lucio's death warrant.

Last week, he bowed to pressure during a hearing and Austin and agreed to do so if the parole board and Gov. Abbott don't take action. The governor can't act unless the parole board recommends it and their decision is expected to come on Monday.