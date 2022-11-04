Melissa Lucio case being heard at Texas House as her execution date approaches

Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007 in Harlingen, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is a bipartisan effort in Texas to grant clemency to a mother who is set to be executed this month.

Melissa Lucio has gained national attention as the days count down to her execution, which is set for April 27. She was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007 in Harlingen, Texas. Lucio has maintained her innocence in the 15 years since the incident.

Her supporters have pointed out flaws in the case, and some believe her daughter died after accidentally falling down the stairs. Her supporters also say there were issues with how the case was handled at the time.

A committee has been formed in an effort to postpone her execution. The representatives are asking Gov. Greg Abbott and Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to take action to spare Lucio's life.

Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody convened a hearing at the Texas House of Representatives at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday to discuss Lucio's case.

At the hearing, Saenz told state lawmakers he would be willing to withdraw Lucio's death warrant pending the results of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

NEW: While the Cameron Co. DA is not willing to pull the April 27th death warrant for #MelissaLucio today, the DA just told state lawmakers he believes Appeals Court will issue a stay of execution. If the court does NOT & motions are pending, the DA will recall warrant. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/lrOjaRiSoX — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) April 12, 2022

Abbott is also waiting to take action to see whether the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommends clemency.

A growing number of high-profile people are on her side. Melissa Lucio's oldest son, John Lucio, said his mother was in disbelief when he told her Kim Kardashian was on her side.

"She was just in shock. She was amazed. She was just in awe," John Lucio said. "I would like to tell her thank you. Thank you very much for her advocating in my mother, believing in my mother and her innocence."

Members of the committee as well as Lucio's family members attended the Tuesday hearing.