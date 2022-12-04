Breaking: Court grants stay of execution for Melissa Lucio on Texas' death row

A court has granted stay of execution for the South Texas mother of 14 sentenced to die for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Breaking: A court has just granted a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio based on three counts raised by her attorneys.

Her supporters got the news while waiting outside of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office in the State Capitol. KHOU 11 News reporter Melissa Correa was there when they called Lucio to give her the news.

BREAKING: A court just issued a stay of execution for #MelissaLucio. The 53-year old convicted murderer will get a new hearing. @TDCJ Board of Pardons & Paroles will also weigh in in the next hour. Lucio’s son, who was on phone, is driving to death row to tell his mom. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/0TTgrMKZrK — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) April 25, 2022

Previous story

The agonizing wait continues for Melissa Lucio, her loved ones and her supporters as her April 27 execution date creeps closer.

Supporters carrying signs on Lucio's behalf are camped outside of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office in the State Capitol. Abbott is awaiting a recommendation from the Texas Pardons and Paroles Board before making his decision on Lucio's execution.

The South Texas mother of 14 is on Texas' death row for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in the southern tip of Texas. Lucio was sentenced to death after a 2008 trial but five of the jurors who convicted her -- and one alternate -- have joined calls to stop the execution.

After a weekend of prayer vigils and rallies in cities nationwide, the fate of the 53-year-old woman rests with parole board members and Abbott.

What's next for Melissa Lucio?

Sometime after 1 p.m. today, the seven-member Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to deliver its decision on the Lucio case.

Parole Board's options

Commute Lucio's death sentence to life in prison

Grant her a 120-day execution reprieve

Take no action

Gov. Abbott's options

After that, the fate of the South Texas mother of 14 rests with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He could follow the board's recommendation, issue a 30-day execution stay or take no action.

Abbott has granted clemency to only one death row inmate since taking office in 2015 and that involved a high-profile Sugar Land case. The governor commuted a death sentence to life without parole for Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, who was convicted of fatally shooting his mother and brother. Whitaker's father was also shot but survived and led the effort to spare his son's life. Abbott waited until 40 minutes before Whitaker's scheduled execution to announce his decision.

District attorney under pressure

If Abbott fails to take action, the current Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz agreed -- under pressure by dozens of Texas legislators -- to withdraw Lucio's death warrant.

If Saenz doesn't keep his word, Lucio would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.

The @TDCJ Board of Pardons & Paroles to send it’s recommendation to @GovAbbott on the scheduled April 27th execution of #MelissaLucio. Results from all 7 board members are expected at 1 p.m. Supporters of the convicted child killer are outside Abbott’s office in #ATX. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/KcrtlMuumL — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) April 25, 2022

What happened to Maria Alvarez?

It was a February day 15 years ago when the family of 2-year-old Mariah Alvarez called 911 after the toddler was found unresponsive at their South Texas apartment. At the time, Lucio and her husband has 12 children between ages 2 and 15.

Lucio and some of her children told police that Mariah had accidentally fallen down the stairs a couple of days earlier. Mariah’s death was later determined to be caused by a blunt-force injury to the head.

Lucio, the main suspect from the beginning, stood by her story during a lengthy, late-night interrogation the night of her daughter's death and into the next morning. Exhausted and pregnant with twins, Lucio broke down and admitted she had spanked, and possibly bitten, Mariah. Many believe that confession was coerced.

Lucio never admitted killing her daughter or causing her head injury, but the other admissions led police and prosecutors to charge her with capital murder.

Armando Villalobos was the county's district attorney when Lucio was convicted in 2008, and Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.

What the lawyers now say

Lucio's current lawyers say new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries, including the blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, as Melissa and some of her children have claimed from the beginning.

Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.

“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.

Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children after allegations of neglect.

Jurors have change of heart

On July 10, 2008, a Cameron County jury convicted Lucio and sentenced her to death.

Juror Johnny Galvan Jr. testified at a recent hearing to call for a new trial.

"I am now convinced that the jury got it wrong, and it's too much doubt to execute Ms. Lucio," Galvan said. "If I could take back my vote, I would. I would be haunted by Ms. Lucio's execution if it goes forward."

Galvan also said he felt pressured by other jurors to sentence Lucio.

Jury forewoman Melissa Quintanilla has also had a change of heart.

“The trial left me thinking Melissa Lucio was a monster, but now I see her as a human being who was made to seem evil because I didn’t have all the evidence I needed to make that decision,” Quintanilla said in an affidavit to the parole board. “Ms. Lucio deserves a new trial and for a new jury to hear this evidence.

Supporters on both sides

Democrats and Republicans in the Texas Legislature don't agree on much these days, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe Lucio's execution should be halted. In fact, there's a bipartisan effort to grant clemency.

Dozens of state lawmakers signed a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles asking it to act in Lucio's case. The letter cites significant doubts about "Ms. Lucio’s guilt, her disparate treatment compared to her husband and co-defendant, who received a four-year sentence, and the impact her execution will have on her supportive family and faith community."

National spotlight on Texas

Lucio's case has gotten attention from national news organizations and Hollywood.

Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”

Kim Kardashian, who has a law degree and has helped other inmates, has also expressed support for Lucio. She's among the thousands of people who signed the petition urging Abbott to stop her execution.

"After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police. Melissa is a survivor of abuse and domestic violence herself and after being interrogated for hours and falsely pleaded guilty. She wanted the interrogation to end, but police made her words out to be a confession," Kardashian wrote.

Women and capital punishment

It's rare in the U.S., according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that opposes capital punishment. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group's data.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 17 women have been executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.