MCKINNEY, Texas -- The McKinney Fire Department responded to seven lightning calls and four structure fires on Saturday. One of those fires happened at the Seim home at around 7:15 p.m. The lightning struck within feet from where their daughter was sleeping.

Aaron and Carie Seim have lived in their McKinney home for three years. While most families would be absolutely devastated, the Seim family has taken a light-hearted approach to this devastating development.

"We're all comedians...so we make light of the situation," said daughter Keeley.

It is a situation that they know could have gone very wrong. Two of their daughters were home at the time of the lightning strike.

"You're going to be walking into an absolute disaster," said Aaron as he opened the doors to his home to WFAA.

There isn't much that's salvageable in the home. What isn't burned is likely soaked. It just so happens that Aaron had been single-handedly working on the interior of the home for those three years. He admits that all of that work he did is lost in the fire.

But the Seim family told WFAA that they're just happy that nobody was hurt. They even had time to rescue their dog and hedge hog.

The Seim family is most appreciative to the McKinney Fire Department for rushing to the scene and putting out the fire. They are also overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received by "complete strangers." Their church has also been instrumental in helping them clean-up.

"You don't just walk away. You surround yourself with people that love you," said Aaron. "There are actually really really good people out there," he said.

Aaron told WFAA that people were bringing food and drinks over the weekend. Other people they didn’t know where writing checks to them. This family of faith says it is incredibly appreciative of the community’s generosity during this time of need.

A funding page has been set up to help the family with future expenditures.

