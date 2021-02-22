Matthew McConaughey announces plan for virtual benefit to help winter storm victims

The Texan said he's working with his wife, Camila, and their foundation to put together a virtual benefit to help those who are in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — When Texas hurts, Matthew McConaughey hurts. And that's why he and his wife are stepping up in a big way to provide some relief for victims of the winter storm.

"As most of you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities," McConaughey said in a video he posted to Instagram.

In the video he posted on Instagram on Sunday night, the Texan actor said he, his wife, Camila, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, are working to put together a virtual benefit to raise money for winter storm victims.

He said the benefit will be announced soon and will be held in the next couple of weeks.

Check his Instagram page for daily updates. He also said he would be providing tips on how to stay safe, help others and find resources to help recover.