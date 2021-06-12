Austin leaders, state officials thank law enforcement for quick response to Sixth Street shooting

Mayor Steve Adler called the mass shooting “a part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country.”

AUSTIN, Texas — Thirteen people were injured in a mass shooting overnight early Saturday on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. As the sun came up, leaders started speaking out.

Mayor Steve Adler called the mass shooting “a part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country.”

“One thing is clear – greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety," the mayor said in a statement released Saturday morning.

The White House also gave a statement following the attack.

“This morning, Austin has become just the latest American community to wake up ravaged by an act of senseless gun violence," said White House spokesperson Ike Hajinazarian. "While we pray for the shooting’s victims and their families — and thank first responders for their quick, heroic work — we must not lose sight of what this tragedy again makes clear: it’s long past time for the Senate to pass meaningful gun reform and allow Texans — and all Americans — to enjoy a night out without the fear of another night of gun violence."

Rep. Michael McCaul said, "I am horrified to wake up to the news of a shooting on Sixth Street."

"Senseless violence of any kind is reprehensible and I am saddened to see it happen in Austin," he said. "I am praying the 13 individuals make a full recovery and that law enforcement can quickly identify the suspect."

Austin City Councilmember Ann Kitchen reiterated the mayor’s message saying, "there’s no place for guns on our streets, as we reopen our city.”

City and state officials also thanked the quick response to the mass shooting by law enforcement at the scene.

"We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and stand with them as they continue their investigation," Austin City Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly said Saturday morning.

The councilmember added no community should ever have to experience this.

"Let there be no question: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steals our commitment to making Austin lead the nation in being the safest city in America. No community should ever experience what occurred this morning in Austin," Kelly said in a statement.

Councilmember Alison Alter called on legislators to make gun legislation a priority.

"We must do more as a society to prevent this continuing gun violence," Alter said. "This must be a national priority."

JUST IN: Austin City Council member @MK6ATX react to last night’s mass shooting: “No community should ever experience what occurred this morning in Austin.” @KVUE pic.twitter.com/qiKuHEH5H7 — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) June 12, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott thank Austin police and first responders for helping save lives. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety is working with APD to ensure those responsible for the shooting are caught.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” the governor said in a statement released Saturday morning. “Thank you to APD and first responders for quickly responding to the scene and saving lives. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for those who were injured.”

.@TxDPS is working with @Austin_Police to respond to the downtown shooting & ensure the perpetrators are captured & punished to the fullest extent of the law.



Thank you to APD & first responders for saving lives.



Join Cecilia & I in prayer for those who were injured. pic.twitter.com/tNvtsCRcwg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 12, 2021

Rep. Lloyd Doggett said the attack marks yet another mass shooting when people are "just trying to enjoy a night out."