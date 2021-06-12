'It became quite chaotic,' witness in Austin mass shooting recalls

He said that once he saw people running, he went for cover.

AUSTIN, Texas — As we learn more about what happened before and during a mass shooting in Austin, we're hearing from law enforcement and emergency responders, but we've also been trying to get in touch with people who were on Sixth Street and witnessed what happened.

Taylor Blount was standing along the busy street when all of the chaos unfolded.

"Well, it was about 1:30 [a.m.] And I was standing on the block looking towards where the shooting happened, which is in front of 512 and Jackalope. And I heard, it sounded like at least from the same gunfire, about five to 10 shots into the crowd. I did not see the shooter, other people were in the front of him. There was a brief pause and then everybody started running in different directions. It became quite chaotic."

Once he saw people running, he went for cover.

"I went back into the bar that I had been drinking at and everybody closed and locked the doors," Blount said.

He said that before the shooting happened, the crowds on 6th Street looked as packed as it did prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that vaccinations are ramping up, Downtown Austin's nightlife appears to be returning in full force. This weekend marked the return of ROT Rally 2021.

"Yes, it was a lot of people here," Blount said. "The crowds are absolutely packed with bikers and bikes and spectators and just the regular crowd, honestly."

Thirteen people were sent to hospitals after the shooting happened. No one has died from their injuries. The Austin Police Department, along with the FBI, are looking for the shooter.