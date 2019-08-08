ROSE CITY, Texas — The Rose City marshal is investigating a suspected puppy mill at a home in Rose City Thursday morning.

Twenty to 25 adult dogs that all appear to be Labradors, including males and females were found at a home in the 300 block Westwood Drive according to Rose City Marshal Ken Bost.

A neighbor removed at least one dog that was emaciated and said he was taking the animal to a local vet for treatment.

Bost says he plans on filing charges on every dog found at the home including one that was found dead.

The dogs were all found in outdoor kennels behind the home off of Highway 90.

The resident was not home at the time the marshal showed up.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.