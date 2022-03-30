"The Amazon trucks have been located by police, but the packages, valued at more than $15,000 have not been located," Dallas PD said.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is in search of a man they believe is connected to the thefts of five Amazon trucks since January.

Police have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Mical Ford. Detectives believe Ford had help from a woman who is currently in police custody.

Police said four of the five cases happened within miles of each other in southeast Dallas. In one case, police said, the pair assaulted the driver before driving off with the vehicle.

"They know that these routes carry items of high value that they can flip very quickly," said John Matthews, who has consulted on security matters for transportation companies.

Matthews' experience with these types of cases tells him the pair likely surveilled the trucks before striking.

Dallas Police Department's Southeast Patrol first located the female accomplice. She confessed and led police to a stash of opened Amazon boxes that were not addressed to her home.

"They drop the loads at designated houses. People at those houses would then go through all those packages, take what they need, leave everything else," said Matthews.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department released video from inside the cabin of two of the Amazon trucks. The video shows Ford behind the wheel.

"The Amazon trucks have been located by police, but the packages, valued at more than $15,000 have not been located," read a statement by the department.

A spokesperson for Amazon told WFAA that the company "coordinated closely with Dallas police" and are thankful for the police department’s investigative efforts.