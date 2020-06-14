SAPD said suspects in a truck chased a teenage boy to the house, where an argument ensued and three people were shot.

SAN ANTONIO — A graduation party on the east side ended with gunshots and three people in the hospital Saturday night.

The San Antonio Police Department said a 37-year-old man was shot in the face, and a 42-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were also injured and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center after a shooting in the 4600 block of Argonne Drive off South WW White Road.

SAPD said about a dozen people were in the yard of a corner house when a teenage boy ran into crowd saying he was being chased by people who wanted to hurt him. Police said a grey pickup with a number of suspects in it chased the boy down.

An argument started between the suspects in the truck and people in the yard, and that is when shots rang out. Police said they recovered shell casings from at least two different guns.