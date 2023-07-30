Police officers pull unconscious man from burning car in North Texas

Police officers in White Settlement knew they had to get the man out of the burning car before it was too late.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — White Settlement police officers sprung into action when they pulled up and saw a car engulfed in flames.

The incident was recorded on officers' bodycams and dashcams.

All of this happened just before 3 a.m. when an SUV crashed into a pole in front of a Wendy's fast-food restaurant.

A caller told police that the engine compartment of the SUV caught fire after impact.

Police said two people were in the SUV. They said the driver was able to get out safely, but she had to leave an unconscious passenger behind. Officers were able to get the man out and away from the burning car until he could be treated.

"I want to highlight the heroic actions by the brave police officers who serve our community," Chief of Police Christopher Cook said in a Facebook post. "As you can see from the video, had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by police, this crash could have had a very different outcome."

According to CBS News, the driver and the passenger were both taken to area hospitals for treatment. They're both expected to survive.

Investigators said they think speed could have played a role in the crash.