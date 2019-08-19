JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 29-year-old Groves man and former inmate was killed on Monday afternoon after being hit by a pickup on U.S. 69 near the Jefferson County Jail.

Chief John Shauberger with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the man was an inmate that had been released earlier.

He said medical staff from the facility recognized the inmate immediately upon arriving to help on scene.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to the feeder road from U.S. 69.

DPS was called to the crash around 2:15 Monday near FM 3514.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck, a 66-year-old male from Beaumont, was not injured according to a DPS news release.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) can confirm that the pedestrian involved in this crash was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ransom Jones at the scene. The deceased victim is a 29-year-old male from Groves, Texas and his name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2011 GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound on US 69 in Jefferson County. For an unknown reason, the pedestrian was walking in the inside traffic lane of US 69 when he was struck by the pickup truck.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck, a 66-year-old male from Beaumont, was not injured.

All southbound traffic lanes of US 69 remain closed.

All information is preliminary as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.

There are no additional details to be released.