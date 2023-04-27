Fiesta revelers run for cover after man shot at downtown event, police say

Officials say a man in his 20s was shot in the chest during an argument near a performance stage while he was with his family.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot downtown during a Fiesta event that had revelers running for cover, police say.

Police were called to South Concho near Market Square around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night for a shooting in progress.

Officials found the man, who is 25, laying on the ground shot in the chest. SAPD says he was shot during an argument near a performance stage.

Dulce Nonato Quintero was there with her family. She is a digital journalist and goes around the city documenting different parts of San Antonio. She happened to be recording when you hear the gunfire. In the video you see people running and you also hear screaming. You even see officers with their guns wondering where the shot came from.

“Boom,” she said.”

Quintero spoke to KENS 5 in Spanish as she described the gunfire. Quintero said she went to hide near the DJ as she was watching the aftermath. She said it was terrifying.

“Ay una, van a ver más,” she said.

Quintero said she was expecting to hear more shots, because no one knew what was happening. San Antonio Police said the victim and the suspect got into a fight before the shooting. But didn’t say why. The 25-year-old man was shot in the chest. Quintero said people were trying to apply pressure to his wound before EMS arrived.

On Thursday afternoon, SAPD held a news conference talking about the incident calling it isolated. The commander for Fiesta with SAPD said some events are monitored 24-hours. Police also reminded people that carrying a gun at events like ‘Fiesta De Los Reyes’ at Market Square or NIOSA is not allowed.

Quintero said she is thankful no one else was hurt.

“Gracias a dios,” she said.

The gunman ran off following the shooting and police don't have a good description of the suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

